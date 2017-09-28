Wesleyan/Anglican | WAS Election Results

Original Posting At http://wesleyananglican.blogspot.com/2017/09/was-election-results.html
The Wesleyan-Anglican Society has recently held its annual elections, and the results are in! Congratulations to the following officers of the Society:
Ministry with a minor in Biblical Languages from Eastern Nazarene College, and an M.Div and Certificate in Spiritual Formation from Nazarene Theological Society. He enjoys graphic design, website design, and other forms of art that invites the viewer to connect with something beyond themselves. He also enjoys connecting and meeting up with others and hearing the stories of how God has worked in their lives. – Brent blogs at this site.
Todd Stepp is an elder in the Church of the Nazarene, currently serving as Senior pastor at Heartland Church of the Nazarene (Floyds Knobs, IN) and Main Street United Methodist Church (New Albany, IN). Additionally, he is scheduled to begin serving as an Adjunct Professor of Worship (online) at Wesley Seminary, Indiana Wesleyan University, this Fall. Todd has a B.A. in Religion from Trevecca Nazarene University, an M.Div. from Nazarene Theological Seminary, and a D.Min. in Worship and Preaching from Asbury Theological Seminary. He is the founding President of the Wesleyan-Anglican Society, serves on the Oversight Committee of the Wesleyan Liturgical Society and as a member of the Worship and Liturgy Committee on the World Methodist Council. Todd has presented on worship for the Wesleyan Theological Society and provided workshops in the area of Wesleyan Worship for local, district, regional, national and global events. He has been published in the Wesleyan Theological Journal, Sacramental Life, For All the Saints, and Holiness Today. Todd and his wife, Bobbie have a daughter, Sarah Hendrick, married to Dakota, and a son, Matt, who is a freshman Music Ministries major at Olivet Nazarene University, this Fall.
The members of the Society also voted to reduce the membership dues to $10 for full members and $5 for student members. (The WAS website is currently being updated, and we expect that these changes will be reflected on the site, soon.)
