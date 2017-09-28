Wesleyan/Anglican | WAS Election Results

Original Posting At http://wesleyananglican.blogspot.com/2017/09/was-election-results.html



The Wesleyan-Anglican Society has recently held its annual elections, and the results are in! Congratulations to the following officers of the Society:



VICE PRESIDENT:

Daniel McLain Hixon

Daniel McLain Hixon

He is, now, an ordained elder in the UMC and serves as the pastor of Saint Francisville UMC. Daniel has a B.A. in Political Science from LSU and an M.Div. from Southern Methodist University. He enjoys reading, hiking, and travelling. In addition, Daniel writes his own blog, Gloria Deo.

SECRETARY / TREASURER:

Joe Foltz

Joe Foltz is an elder in the Church of the Nazarene and the pastor of Olive Hill Church of the Nazarene in Kentucky. He came to Kentucky after serving congregations in Missouri and Michigan. While in Missouri, Joe also served in the General Secretary's office at the Church of the Nazarene Global Ministry Center. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Mount Vernon Nazarene and a Masters of Divinity from Nazarene Theological Seminary. Joe has presented papers at the meeting of the Wesleyan Theological Society and has been published in Holiness Today, Folio, and Nazarenes Exploring Evolution. Joe and his wife Audra have two sons, James and Jonathan. – Joe maintains his own website, here.

PROMOTION OFFICER:

Brent Neely

Brent D. Neely is the pastor of the Cape Elizabeth Church of the Nazarene in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. He has a BA in Christian

Ministry with a minor in Biblical Languages from Eastern Nazarene College, and an M.Div and Certificate in Spiritual Formation from Nazarene Theological Society. He enjoys graphic design, website design, and other forms of art that invites the viewer to connect with something beyond themselves. He also enjoys connecting and meeting up with others and hearing the stories of how God has worked in their lives. – Brent blogs at this site.