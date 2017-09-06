7 Piece Puzzle | Walk By Faith

Original Posting At http://www.7piecepuzzle.com/2017/09/walkbyfaith.html
The word walk in the Bible often
symbolizes the way we live, act, and conduct ourselves in a certain
manner. It also nods to the belief that life is a journey, a movement
back to the heart of God. Life is a pilgrimage, and we are sojourners
traveling through this temporal life into an eternal abode. We are aliens in a foreign land inwardly groaning for home.
And so to
Walk by Faith is to live in the confident expectation of
things that are to come. To believe that better days are ahead. To look through your current circumstances, with Matrix like vision, to see yourself passing through the fiery trials of this world much like Jesus passed through the angry crowd
that sought to harm him (Luke 4:28-30). To anticipate a great Homecoming-joining the Communion of Saints who have fought the good fight and now cheer us on.
To Walk by Faith is to live
your life like you are more concerned with eternal things with lasting value and less consumed by temporal things that are fleeting. And, yet, often we are
fixated on the temporal. We are driven by the things that are
seen. Tangible. In plain sight. We live for wealth, power and
possessions, a good seat at the table, for the charms that this world
can give.
As followers of Christ we are called to look beyond
this world with a deep conviction that believes to the bone there is
a better place prepared for us. A home that is not of this world. A
place free from Pain. Confusion. Broken Relations. Addictions. Stupid Tumors. Anxiety. Hustling for Love. A place where we are finally Free Indeed.
find ourselves walking through a hellish nightmare that challenges our belief.
when you are bent over in unimaginable suffering?
There is a verse that I clinged to
while in deep grief over the loss of my 12 year old son, Jeremy. Seven years later and it is still on my electronic
signature:
mine.
will be with you.
When
you walk through the fire you shall not be burned.
promise of God. Angel & Joshua pour every ounce of their being into the care and comfort of Sophia, clearly empowered by a supernatural energy source. They are passing through a raging, seemingly impassable, river. Yet, God is
with them. They are walking through a scorching fire that has the power to utterly destroy them,
yet, they are not consumed. They continue day after day, moment by moment, breath by precious breath, lovingly caring for Sophia, trusting
God, and Walking by Faith. Confident that even through the darkest valley, God is walking with
them.
