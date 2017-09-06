7 Piece Puzzle | Walk By Faith

Original Posting At http://www.7piecepuzzle.com/2017/09/walkbyfaith.html



The word walk in the Bible often

symbolizes the way we live, act, and conduct ourselves in a certain

manner. It also nods to the belief that life is a journey, a movement

back to the heart of God. Life is a pilgrimage, and we are sojourners

traveling through this temporal life into an eternal abode. We are aliens in a foreign land inwardly groaning for home.

And so to

Walk by Faith is to live in the confident expectation of

things that are to come. To believe that better days are ahead. To look through your current circumstances, with Matrix like vision, to see yourself passing through the fiery trials of this world much like Jesus passed through the angry crowd

that sought to harm him (Luke 4:28-30). To anticipate a great Homecoming-joining the Communion of Saints who have fought the good fight and now cheer us on.



To Walk by Faith is to live

your life like you are more concerned with eternal things with lasting value and less consumed by temporal things that are fleeting. And, yet, often we are

fixated on the temporal. We are driven by the things that are

seen. Tangible. In plain sight. We live for wealth, power and

possessions, a good seat at the table, for the charms that this world

can give.



As followers of Christ we are called to look beyond

this world with a deep conviction that believes to the bone there is

a better place prepared for us. A home that is not of this world. A

A place free from Pain. Confusion. Broken Relations. Addictions. Stupid Tumors. Anxiety. Hustling for Love. A place where we are finally Free Indeed.

That all seems well and good until we

find ourselves walking through a hellish nightmare that challenges our belief.





How do you Walk by Faith

when you are bent over in unimaginable suffering? There is a verse that I clinged to

while in deep grief over the loss of my 12 year old son, Jeremy. Seven years later and it is still on my electronic

signature:

Do not be afraid for I have redeemed you;

I have called you by name, you are

mine.

When you pass through the waters, I

will be with you.

And through the rivers,

They shall not overwhelm you.

When

you walk through the fire you shall not be burned.



The flame shall not consume you. For I am the Lord your God.

Isaiah 43:1-2