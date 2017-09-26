UMC LEAD | UMC LEAD 2018 Speaker: Crystal Farmer

Original Posting At https://umclead.net/umc-lead-2018-speaker-crystal-farmer/



Twitter: @bigsisterteams

Crystal’s Talk: Everyone knows Sunday is the most segregated day of the week. How has systemic oppression impacted the church’s mission, and what can be done to bring Christians together?

Crystal Farmer is an engineer turned educator. A native of Gastonia, NC she is the organizer of Charlotte Cohousing Community and New Culture Charlotte. She is passionate about sharing her perspectives on diversity, relationships, and social justice. Her home church is Missiongathering Charlotte. As the owner of Big Sister Team Building, she leads team building exercises and mobile escape room experiences.

