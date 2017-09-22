Allan R. Bevere | Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction: Robber Forgets to Steal What’s Most Important

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/h8f9zCI21g8/truth-is-stranger-than-fiction-robber.html



Gas station robbery suspect’s getaway car runs out of fuel



From Associated Press

September 16, 2017 12:33 PM EST



LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an Indiana man who robbed a gas station made off with food, drinks and cigarettes. What he didn’t steal was gas.



The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that a state trooper arrested 33-year-old Sean Harris on Wednesday after finding him stranded by the side of a two-lane highway with his vehicle out of fuel. Police say the South Bend-area man’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit.



Authorities say Harris was arrested not long after he entered the Lacrosse gas station, implied he had a gun and took the items.



Records show Harris is being held in LaPorte County jail. He made a preliminary appearance Friday in LaPorte County Circuit Court on a felony robbery charge.



Attorney information for Harris was not available Saturday.

