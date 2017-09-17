the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

This Day With God | The Week Ahead

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/09/17/the-week-ahead-29/


This week, we will continue the study of the book of Romans and share more thoughts.

Below are some questions for reflection:

Romans 2:12-16
* Further describe God’s judgment (v. 1-11). On what basis will God judge the Jews who have the law? How will He judge the Gentiles who have no written law? Where is the law for the Gentiles?

Romans 2:17-29
* For what reasons do the Jews compliment themselves? What will give meaning to your outward religious performance? Whose praise do you seek? What will get you to heaven?

Believe that God has a great plan for you.

Victory starts by having a plan. By accepting God’s plan for us, all we need to do is follow and believe He will provide the power. He will give the upper hand to make what seems impossible possible.

Devotionals

Click on Image to Link to Devotional Index

*Adeney, Carol. This Morning with God: A Daily Study Guide to the Entire Bible. Downers Grove, IL: InterVarsity, 1978. Print.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service