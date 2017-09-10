This Day With God | The Week Ahead

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/09/10/the-week-ahead-28/



This week, we will continue the study of the book of Romans and share more thoughts.

Below are some questions for reflection:

Romans 1:24-32

* How is God’s repeated action (vv. 24, 26, 28) related to the expression of wrath in verse 18? How does a society react to being given up? What are the sins listed in verses 29-31? From what do all these sins stem (See verses 21, 25, 28, 32)?

Romans 2:1-11

* Of what does Paul accuse the Jews who have the revelation of God’s law? What should be the response to God’s kindness and patience? What changes do you need to make in your life in view of the basis of judgment?

Believe that God has a great plan for you.

Victory starts by having a plan. By accepting God’s plan for us, all we need to do is follow and believe He will provide the power. He will give the upper hand to make what seems impossible possible.

Image Source

*Adeney, Carol. This Morning with God: A Daily Study Guide to the Entire Bible. Downers Grove, IL: InterVarsity, 1978. Print.