SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | THE IMPORTANCE OF WORSHIP

“The name of the city from that time on will be: THE LORD IS THERE.” (Ezekiel 48:35b)



The Book of Ezekiel begins by describing the holiness of God that Israel had despised and ignored. As a result, God’s presence departed from the temple, the city, and the people. The book ends with a detailed vision of the new temple, the new city, and the new people — all demonstrating God’s holiness. The pressures of everyday life may persuade us to focus on the here and now and thus forget God. That is why worship is so important; it takes our eyes off our current worries, gives us a glimpse of God’s holiness, and allows us to look toward His future Kingdom. God’s presence makes everything glorious, and worship brings us into His presence.



— from “The Life Application Study Bible”







