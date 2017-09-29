Wesleyan/Anglican | The Feast of St. Michael and All Angels

Original Posting At http://wesleyananglican.blogspot.com/2017/09/the-feast-of-st-michael-and-all-angels.html



Today, September 29, is the Feast of St. Michael and All Angels. Here is short video that I posted on Facebook about this Feast Day.

Today’s Collect, as found in the book of Lesser Feasts and Fasts – 1997 is as follows:

Everlasting God, you have ordained and constituted in a wonderful order the ministries of angels and mortals: Mercifully grant that, as your holy angels always serve and worship you in heaven, so by your appointment they may help and defend us here on earth; through Jesus Christ, our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.