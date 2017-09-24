From The Pew | The Church and The Social Arts………

Original Posting At https://fromthepewblog.com/2017/09/23/the-church-and-the-social-arts/





I am going to create my own definitions to fit a situation that is becoming more and more prevalent in today’s “church”. I am going to name it, the practice of the “ Social Arts”. Yep, the “church” today is becoming more and more involved in the Social Arts. I have moved this around the pew for some time now hoping I would lose interest but that just didn’t happen. I am going to take some liberties with what follows, hoping to make a point in a nice way. I am going to change the definitions of words and things to fit my line of thought……..nervous yet? Ready, here we go.

What is “Social Art” ?

Social Art occurs when people use their creative skills to work with people or organizations in their community to affect change. Social Art uses peoples creative skills to express their take on the world. In order to do this they must create a Social practice. What pray tell is that? First let’s define Social Practice. Social Practice is a theory within psychology that seeks to determine the link between practice and context within social situations. Emphasized as a commitment to change, social practice occurs in two forms: activity and inquiry. It is a Social medium that focuses on engagement through human interaction and social discourse. … so………“Social Art” aims to create social and/or political change through collaboration with individuals, communities, and institutions. The definitions as written above were taken from Wikipedia, but were altered to fit my need. This is a great example of the point I want to make in this blog and I apologize to the folks at Wikipedia.

So what do I find so upsetting about this growing trend. which I have named “Social Art”. I have picked up on a recurring conversation in the pew that there are some who are growing tired of what is considered by many to be social issues or movements that are changing society as we know it showing up in church lesson books and other teaching materials. Now I am not suggesting that the church put its head in the sand and that biblical teachings can’t be applied to today problems, I am bothered by the fact that sometimes these issues use scripture to make their case. In many cases this use of scripture, or more strongly put, God’s word, is used out of context, or even bluntly perverted to fit that person, group or causes beliefs. There are far to many of these hot button issues to cover so I will pick one that is most prevalent in the church today. I will again modify the usual terms in favor of one that I consider less controversial. “Same Gender” issues in our society today………surprised!!!!

I will jump into this head first. There is no justification anywhere in the bible that supports the the theory that same sex activity of any kind in a sexual context is not a sin in God’s eye…..Period, I could write that again but once said should be enough. I do not believe that there exists a table that rates the seriousness of various sins. Sin is anything that separates us from God and living a Holy life. This is not a rant about same sex advocates but is a statement pointing out that many of their arguments are based on a false premise. Example: Sex change surgery

“No amount of surgery, hormone injections or anything else will change someone’s DNA from a man’s to a woman’s (or vice versa). As you know, for humans, sex is determined by the presence of a Y chromosome — humans with an X and a Y chromosome are male and those with two X chromosomes are female.”Jul 23, 2004

sex change – Understanding Genetics – The Tech Museum of Innovation

genetics. (Dr. Barry Starr, Stanford University)

Bottom line here is that which has been created by God, is not a mistake and man can’t change what God has created.

It is my belief that we in the church need more straight up down the center study of God’s word. As a point of conformation of this opinion I would point out that we tend to go where we should not. Example would be that it is plain in God’s word that we are not to judge others, that God’s mercy and forgiveness is for all who seek reconciliation through the cross, resurrection and true repentance. We in the Christian community of faith must put aside judgement of others. In 2 Corinthians 5:10

“10 For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each one may receive what is due for what he has done in the body, whether good or evil.”

I think that here in God’s word it is revealed who sits on the Judgement Seat. I don’t believe we will find any certain denominations or persons listed as having this power of judgement. I do have a question for those who insist on forcing their view on others and denying them the ability to pursue and practice their beliefs, especially when that is the very thing they are demanding. If you are reading carefully the intent of this statement reflects the action of some on either side of the issue. My Pastor said this last Sunday and I believe I have the gist of it. “WE should through Jesus Christ seek a constantly continuing understanding, instead of an understanding that is constantly seeking followers.” I am going to take that as a challenge to you and I and the church, to not only read God’s word but study scripture, pray and seek the guidance of the Holy Spirit, first and foremost in our Christian walk.

Just last week a school board in California agreed to make available books and materials that would teach about transgender people to young kids. To be exact, preschool kids, five year olds. I am still trying to figure out why this is necessary at this young and informative age…..whoops…think I may have stumbled on the reason. I guess this Social Art is not just confined to the church. What do we as Christian people do to stop this perversion of God’s word and the highjacking of scripture to enhance an already flawed argument. We must teach the word as intended, share the faith with all people, learn not to judge, but rather stand in the faith. Oh yes one other thing that is required.

Deuteronomy 10:12English Standard Version (ESV)

12 “And now, Israel, what does the Lord your God require of you, but to fear the Lord your God, to walk in all his ways, to love him, to serve the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul,

Thanks for dropping by the pew,

Life is Good…..jk