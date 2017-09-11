Sunday's Child | Testing Abraham, Reflecting on Genesis 22:1-8

Original Posting At http://suewhitt.blogspot.com/2017/09/testing-abraham-reflecting-on-genesis.html



“After these things God tested Abraham.” In their book, Narrative in the Hebrew Bible, David Gunn and Danna Fewell point out that Abraham has already sacrificed both of his wives twice as well as his older son Ishmael. They ask “What is the test? Does God think that Abraham won’t risk this son in order to ensure his own safety?

He had argued with God about the proposed destruction of Sodom. Why does he not argue now? Gunn and Fewell suggest several arguments that Abraham might have used: “Take me instead. I’m old. The boy is innocent. You are a just God.” Instead, Abraham gets up early and takes his son Isaac on a journey toward a place God had shown him.