Original Posting At https://davidfwatson.me/2017/09/28/5243/



This is my son, Luke, sitting with his adoring younger brother, Sean. Luke is a good kid. He’s smart and kind, though he is developing some concerning Calvinistic tendencies as a result of his education in a Reformed Episcopal context. Like many teenage boys, he is rather aloof. He is minorly obsessed with basketball, and…