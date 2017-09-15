Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/09/15/step-ahead-with-the-spirit-2/
This day with God, step ahead with the Spirit and deliver the Good News. My hope is that this poem will inspire togetherness in building up the house of the Lord.
Step ahead with the Spirit
Now and into the future
To discover blessings
That make the path smoother.
Walk by faith this day
Within a lifestyle
That serves through love
And shares with a smile.
Growing fruits of the Spirit
As a donation
That provides resources
Of inspiration.
Building up the Lord’s House,
Delivering the Good News,
With power to take on
Whatever you choose.
Even in weak moments,
There is a great strength inside
Blessing you for a great future
As the Lord provides.
By Mark Shields – © 09-14-2017
Image Source
Leave a Reply