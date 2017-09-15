This Day With God | Step Ahead with the Spirit

Step Ahead

Step ahead with the Spirit

Now and into the future

To discover blessings

That make the path smoother.

Walk by faith this day

Within a lifestyle

That serves through love

And shares with a smile.

Growing fruits of the Spirit

As a donation

That provides resources

Of inspiration.

Building up the Lord’s House,

Delivering the Good News,

With power to take on

Whatever you choose.

Even in weak moments,

There is a great strength inside

Blessing you for a great future

As the Lord provides.

By Mark Shields – © 09-14-2017

