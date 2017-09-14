Warning: Rants May Ensue | Spiritual Renewal: The Backstory

Original Posting At http://pastormelissa.blogspot.com/2017/09/spiritual-renewal-backstory.html



In August, I went on a month long spiritual renewal… It was so much of what my soul needed… I knew it in part, and yet experiencing it was something so much more. It was a time of question & discovery, spending time with friends old & new, deep conversations with the Divine, and new dreams & inspirations. Some things I could have anticipated and others that I didn’t see coming.

Let me back up a little bit… Because I received questions from literally dozens of colleagues on how I did this… What was the process, how did I get approval, how did I get the church to say yes?

About 2 years ago during my pastoral review, my Staff Parish Committee brought up their concerns about burnout. And I deeply appreciated their concern, but didn’t see any reason for concern for myself… I just tucked it into the back of my mind. I wasn’t concerned because I’ve been burned out before. I was a half step away from leaving ministry… So, I knew what burnout felt like… Or at least I thought I knew what burnout felt like. I knew what burnout felt like from negativity & toxicity, but I didn’t necessarily know what it felt like from doing too much. Until it was nearing the corner. And there was a moment that slapped me in the face that I said, “Oh! This is what this feels like…” To be fair, I wasn’t at burnout yet, but I could see it coming & if I didn’t do something about it, it would be coming fast.

So, I brought the idea up to my SPRC & was met with overwhelming support. Now, I have been in places where I have had to justify up to the hour for vacation or continuing education, so there was a part of me that was ready to have a discussion about it… and yet, I have not experienced this SPRC as anything but supportive, caring, & compassionate. So, when I said this was something I needed, I was asked 4 questions:

1.) What makes this different than vacation

2.) We want you to work on self care & boundaries

3.) What do we need to do for the church?

4.) What do we need to do for you?

I am beyond grateful for their support & encouragement. And for the entire congregation… When I would tell people this was happening the response was universally, “Oh, that sounds about right.” The Church was the church… They made decisions while I was gone, services continued, prayers were prayed, work was done, plans were made… Nothing stopped. I am grateful for their work, support, and for their prayers. I do not take this lightly.

So, logistically speaking… UMC clergy are given a week of spiritual renewal a year. (I can’t remember where this in the Book of Discipline, but it’s there! You can totally look it up yourself…)… I’ve been at my current appointment for 4 years & haven’t taken any of that time. So, that’s where we came up with the 4 weeks or 1 month for spiritual renewal. There is a more formal process that you can go through for a sabbatical (personally, I wasn’t yet in need of a leave that long).

I can’t emphasize enough how grateful I am for this time away to reflect, refresh, delight, rest, and adventure. I know I heard from many colleagues & friends that they wished they could take time like this & wished their churches could support this. Laity & clergy alike… Please do advocate for spiritual renewal for yourselves & for your clergy.

Every job holds its own challenges and heaviness… I know that there are people in my congregation who carry much in their lives & in their jobs… And as clergy, we hold so much as well… People’s stories, people’s secrets, people’s prayers, people’s questions, people’s fears, people’s hopes… And our own. And that heaviness just gets so heavy… There’s a reason that God commands Sabbath… We need to have these rhythms of rest that go alongside our work. So, for all… Rest. Please, rest…

I’ll share some of the lessons that I learned during my leave… Some are deeply personal to me & some are lessons that some (even me) might think, “You didn’t know that?” Well… yes… I probably should… And let’s be clear, I don’t have it all figured out… So I didn’t go on this leave and become an expert on life… Good Lord, no! Quite the opposite… I’m more aware of my fragility & smallness & ignorance & brokenness… And also aware of God’s grace & claim & call… I am a beloved child of God.