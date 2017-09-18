SEO Brothers | Sitebulb: The Best SEO Crawler & Auditor You Never Knew About

Original Posting At https://www.seobrothers.co/sitebulb-best-seo-crawler-auditor-never-knew/



Auditing websites is something we take very seriously here at SEO Brothers. It needs to happen in order to put together the best possible plan of attack for any client. Because of this, it’s something that is done not only at the beginning of a new project, but also prior to putting together a proposal as it may significantly impact the scope of work that needs to be done to get the client where they want to get.

So bottom line is every project starts with an audit, and every audit starts with a site crawl.

If you haven’t heard, technical SEO is blowing up right now. With the recent confirmation of Google’s crawl budget, followed by a noticeable focus on technical SEO at SMX Advanced this year and it’s no surprise that more and more SEO firms, and in-house SEOs are sorting out and finding their preferred site crawler and audit process.

Now lets be honest. If you’ve spent any amount of time working in the SEO space, when you hear “Website Crawler” you’ll think, Screaming Frog.

It’s by far the most popular SEO spider and crawler tool out there. It does it’s job and does it well.

But look out, Screaming Frog, Sitebulb is going to gobble up your marketshare.

I mean that in the nicest way possible, because I truly respect and admire the guys over at Screaming Frog, but while their tool is popular, functional and versatile it lacks a few key elements that Sitebulb identified and improved upon.

Sitebulb perfectly bridges the gap between desktop crawlers and enterprise crawl solutions.

It’s everything you love about a desktop crawler (no limits, lots of customizations, etc.) and everything you love about an enterprise crawler like OnCrawl or Deepcrawl (data visualization, cross-metric analysis, better project management, etc.)

Needless to say, I’m a huge fan of Sitebulb. So to recap, here are the highlights of Sitebulb that I find the best:

Crawl data visualization

Cross-metric analysis

Project and Audit organization

No-limit usage due to leveraging desktop resources

Excellent crawl customizations

Scheduled / queued crawling

Almost daily iterations and releases so far

Patrick’s swearing

Amazing price point at only $65 USD per month.

You can’t find a tool that does all that Sitebulb does at the

Stay tuned for more from Sitebulb

I’m in the middle of recording a full review and walkthrough of the tool on a real world client situations. I will update this post with a lot more information, data, and analysis as we continue to use Sitebulb now that it has been released.

