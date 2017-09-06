the MethoBlog

Seedbed | Seven Seasons of Church Planting

For those involved in the work of church planting, we discover that there are natural seasons. In order to thrive and not be surprised, it’s important to recognize these natural rhythms that help church leaders plant communities that are faithful to the biblical great commission. Watch this Seven Minute Seminary video by William Chaney of Path1 ministries.

The Seven Season of Church Planting:

  1. Discernment
  2. Visioning
  3. Gathering
  4. Discipleship
  5. Worship
  6. Maturing
  7. Multiplication

Are you interested in exploring the call to church planting? Are you looking for a resource to help train launch teams that are exploring this call? Get Winfield Bevins’ new book, Church Planting Revolution from our store now.

