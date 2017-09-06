Seedbed | Seven Seasons of Church Planting

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/seven-seasons-of-church-planting/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=seven-seasons-of-church-planting



For those involved in the work of church planting, we discover that there are natural seasons. In order to thrive and not be surprised, it’s important to recognize these natural rhythms that help church leaders plant communities that are faithful to the biblical great commission. Watch this Seven Minute Seminary video by William Chaney of Path1 ministries.

The Seven Season of Church Planting:

Discernment Visioning Gathering Discipleship Worship Maturing Multiplication

