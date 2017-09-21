the MethoBlog

We Your People, Ours the Journey | Sermon: Caring, Sharing

Original Posting At https://pastorbecca.wordpress.com/2017/09/21/sermon-caring-sharing/


"Caring, Sharing"

(September 17, 2017) One of the defining characteristics of the People of God is the compassion and care we show one another, and that this compassion is rooted and grounded in God's love for us. In this message, we also celebrate the deep compassion our community shared with one another during and after a horrible tragedy in our region. (Leviticus 19:9-14, 18, 33-34Philippians 2:1-10)

