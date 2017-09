bethquick.com | Sermon, "Back to (Bible) School: The Law," Deuteronomy 5:1-21, 6:1-9

These last verses of our text tell us thatthese commandments is as important asthem, living with God’s word in such a way that it is a part of all that we do. How will we do that?these commandments – not just because they’re God’s, but because we have a deep desire to live in communion with God and one another? This week, I have a challenge for you. I want you to take a momentto write down the words of Deuteronomy 6:4-5. And I want you to carry those words with you all week, and try to follow the directions of the text we’ve shared today. Share these words with your children or folks in your household, and pray them in the morning and at night, and when you leave for work and when you come back home, and each time you come through the door. I challenge you to try it for a week. See what it does to your days to make these words the first and last words of your day, and the words that mark your comings and goings. This is how central God wants to be in our lives, how much God desires for us to be living with God at the heart of all we do. And that’s the heart of the law: it’s beyond just, “Well, I didn’t break any of the Ten Commandments today!” That’s the law reduced to its lowest meaning, but not the fullness of the gift God means it to be for us. This week, let’s see if we can experience the fullness of the gift of this covenant, these words that shape us as God’s people. “Hear, O Israel: The Lord is our God, the Lord alone. You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your might.” Amen.