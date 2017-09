bethquick.com | Sermon, "Back to (Bible) School: History," 2 Samuel 7:1-12

The message that Nathan delivers to David from God might seem simple, but it is a very important statement for Israel’s sense of identity and their hope for the future. Nathan’s words are sometimes known as the Dynastic Oracle. A dynasty is when one family stays in power over a long length of time. And what God says through Nathan here in this passage is that David and his descendants will be established asfamily who rules Israel forever. That’s a significant promise! And so during later times in Israel’s history, when there was a disruption in power in the line of David, when the people were conquered by foreign rulers, when someone in the line of Davidruling Israel, the people looked for, longed for a time when a descendant of David was king again. When people were imagining a messiah, that as an anointed one, a king, they would imagine someone who would restore the throne of David, restore someone from the House of David to the role of king. You can imagine, then, why some of the gospels writers take great pains to show us that Jesus is a descendant of David. The gospel writers wanted to demonstrate that in Jesus, a descendant of David, these words of promise made way back in 2 Samuel are fulfilled forever. Whoever else might rule on earth, Jesus isruler,ruler from the house of David, and yet the highest of all, a ruler beyond even beloved David himself. This passage, this bit of history has ameaning, big significance in the story of Israel, in the story of the church, and how the early church tied itself to the promises of God’s covenant, howtie ourselves to that covenant.