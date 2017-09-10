Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for the Thirteenth Sunday after Pentecost

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/xsOMluwHqj8/scriptures-and-prayer-for-thirteenth.html



Old Testament: Exodus 12:1-14 or Ezekiel 33:7-11

Psalter: Psalm 149 or Psalm 119:33-40

Epistle: Romans 13:8-14

Gospel: Matthew 18:15-20

___

Holy God, you call us to righteousness and light. Teach us the undivided law of love, that we may love your children even as you do, love you with all our will and strength, and find our freedom in this blessed service, taught to us in word and deed by Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.