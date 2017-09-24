Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for the Fifteenth Sunday after Pentecost

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/nUfCW7pxr2I/scriptures-and-prayer-for-fifteenth.html



Old Testament: Exodus 16:2-15 or Jonah 3:10-4:11

Psalter: Psalm 105:1-6, 37-45 or Psalm 145:1-8

Epistle: Philippians 1:21-30

Gospel: Matthew 20:1-16

___

O God, from your providing hand even the dissatisfied and grumbling receive what they need for their lives. Teach us your ways of justice and lead us to practice your generosity, so that we may live a life worthy of the gospel make known through your Son Jesus Christ, our Savior. Amen.