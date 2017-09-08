The Productive Pastor | Scott Magdalein, TrainedUp.church, and hot rodding your volunteers

Original Posting At http://productivepastor.libsyn.com/scott-magdalein-trainedupchurch-and-hot-rodding-your-volunteers



This is a big day for The Productive Pastor! This episode is sponsored by the good folks at TrainedUp.church. If you are looking for a thoroughly modern way to utilize video in your church training, they’ve built a turn-key solution for you. Make sure to check them out! In today’s episode, we’ve got Scott Magdalein, Founder of TrainedUp on the podcast to talk about his life, why he created TrainedUp and how it can help hot rod your church and ministry.

You Have to Show Up. Every. Day by Zak Slayback

Why Successful People Spend 10 Hours a Week on “Compound Time.” by Michael Simmons

My Conversation with Scott Magdalein

Scott’s background

What local church situation made Scott create TrainedUp

The power of consistency in solving small issues.

What is TrainedUp

What successful churches are doing to be successful in TrainedUp.

It’s all about being consistent. Yet again.

How Scott stays productive.

How self-awareness has changed things.

Make sure to follow Scott on twitter (@scottmagdalein) and on Youtube (I love Boat Fam!)

