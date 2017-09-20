Seedbed | Reintroducing Christian Faith into Christendom

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/reintroducing-christian-faith-into-christendom/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=reintroducing-christian-faith-into-christendom



Christendom, rather than being an official connection between a government and a religion, is most often found in attitudes and mistaken assumptions. In today’s Seven Minute Seminary, Dr. Stephen Backhouse demonstrates how Søren Kierkegaard can be appropriated to challenge our core assumptions about identity and allegiance.