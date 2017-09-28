the MethoBlog

UM & Global | Recommended Reading: David Field on Wesley’s Passion and the Renewal of Methodism

Regular UM & Global contributor Dr. David N. Field has recently published a piece on Ministry Matters entitled “Wesley’s Passion and the Renewal of Methodism.” In it, Field calls for a United Methodist renewal that follows John Wesley’s passion in being missional, counter-cultural, sacramental, marginal, transnational, communal and connectional, and catholic. The piece is worth reading in its own right, and pairs well with Peter Bellini’s piece in last week’s recommended reading.

