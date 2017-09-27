Seedbed | Re-Planting Historic Churches in City Centers

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/re-planting-historic-churches/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=re-planting-historic-churches



Why is it that so many churches with historic buildings have failed to thrive as communities, even after repeated efforts of well known church growth strategies? In today’s Seven Minute Seminary video, Graham Singh challenges us to consider letting certain forms of church die, in order that new forms may live. Based on the collective experience of those working with Holy Trinity Brompton in London, he suggests some fresh ways that churches can vision what it would look like to thrive again on mission.

