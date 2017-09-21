Sandpiper's Thoughts | Radical Prayer

Original Posting At http://sandpipersthoughts.blogspot.com/2017/09/radical-prayer.html



This is what I read this morning, from Henri Nowen’s little book, The Spirituality of Fundraising:





To pray is to desire to know more fully the truth that sets us free. Prayer uncovers the hidden motives and unacknowledged wounds that shape our relationships. Prayer allows us to see ourselves and others as God sees us. Prayer is radical because it uncovers the deepest roots of our identity in God.





Do we see prayer that way? Do we want to experience prayer that way?





I remember years ago (why do so many of my stories start with the words “years ago.” I wonder if it is my version of Once Upon a Time). Anyway…. I was attending an Emmaus Gathering, and the Community Spiritual Director used Psalm 139 as the basis of his communion mediation. It’s a great Psalm until you get the last verses, “Search me, O God, and know my heart; test me and know my thoughts. See if there is any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.” When you get to that verse, a Psalm that seems like a wonderful poem becomes personal. You realize the meaning of the whole thing. Who wants to be known by God like that?





Do we pray for that kind of relationship with God? Do we see prayer as a way to achieve it? Or do we only see prayer as a time to ask God for what we want done in the world? Do we really want God to know our hidden motives? Truthfully, do we really want to know our hidden motives and do we want to face up to the unacknowledged wounds that shape our relationships?



