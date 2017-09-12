This Day With God | Prescription to a Clearer Vision

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/09/12/prescription-to-a-clearer-vision/



And now, dear brothers and sisters, one final thing. Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise. – Philippians 4:8

A lie the world tells us is to do things on our own without any help from God. But why exchange the truth of God for this lie that leads to an unhealthy society? Instead, the prescription to a clearer vision is to give attention to our spiritual growth. Think of ways to feed our hearts and minds with positives from God.

Like the song Fix My Eyes by King & Country points out, we can change our course. We can accept the help God gives in Christ and accept the obvious as truth. The ways of the world always change but the character of God never does.

As a society learns how to live God’s way, individuals build up strong character, families support each other, and communities flourish. The post “Changing Course” provides an analysis from Paul about society’s issues, how to sort things out, and offers a prescription to a clearer vision.





