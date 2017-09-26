Beguine Again | Prayers on Tuesday – Centering in Music

Original Posting At https://beguineagain.com/prayers-on-tuesday-centering-in-music/



If prayer is that activity which aligns us with that which goes by many names, then perhaps when we read poetry or listen to music or align our hearts with the beauty and truth of the world, we are entering into prayer. Or at least entering into a spiritual practice that aligns with prayer.

I discovered Colby and Awu, musicians, as I was searching for positive rap/pop music. Colby is from Arizona and Awu is from Camaroon. Colby raps and Awu sings. Their music is positive and encourages peace and a paradigm shift towards . It is also full of joy! I can only imagine that peace and joy are on the path towards light.

And so, I offer there music to you today to put into your prayer tool-kit.