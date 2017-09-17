Methodist Doctrine, Spirit, Discipline | Poetry Collection: Family

Original Posting At http://formandpower.blogspot.com/2017/09/poetry-collection-family.html
The introduction to the Family section. Sorry, no sample poems. They are all under review or forthcoming with magazines. Does the intro stand on its own?
musings of the methodist world
Original Posting At http://formandpower.blogspot.com/2017/09/poetry-collection-family.html
The introduction to the Family section. Sorry, no sample poems. They are all under review or forthcoming with magazines. Does the intro stand on its own?
Leave a Reply