Sandpiper's Thoughts | Perspectives: Hope

Hope can be a difficult concept to grasp when you are addicted to drugs, or when a family member is addicted. How can you find hope when the addiction keeps clawing, pulling you or your loved one back into the lifestyle that defeats life? How can you find hope when addiction is the wall that stands between the addict and hope?





One of the songs we sang in worship on Sunday had the title “Christ has Broken Down the Wall.”

Christ has broken down the wall, Christ has broken down the wall.

Let us join our hearts as one, Christ has broken down the wall.



