SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | PASSIONATE WORSHIP

Worshipdescribes those times we gather deliberately seeking to encounter God in Christ. God uses worship to transform lives, heal wounded souls, renew hope, shape decisions, provoke changes, inspire compassion, and bind people to one another.



The word passionate expresses an intense desire, an ardent spirit, strong feelings, and the sense of heightened importance. It describes an emotional connection that goes beyond intellectual consent bringing eagerness, anticipation, expectancy, deep commitment, and belief.



Passionate Worship, whether traditional or contemporary, means an extraordinary eagerness to offer the best in worship, honoring God with excellence and with an unusual clarity about the purpose of connecting people to God. It is worship that is not dry, routine, or boring, keeping the form while lacking the spirit. It is not performance. It is devotion and celebration expressing our love of God.



— Robert Schnase in “Cultivating Fruitfulness”







