Be the change | Parable of man on an island and the UMC

Original Posting At http://www.jasonvalendy.net/blog/parable-of-man-on-an-island-and-the-umc-2mm4m



There is a story that Peter Rollins tells in his book Idolatry of God and it goes like this:

There was once a man who had been shipwrecked on an uninhabited deserted island. There he lived alone for ten years before finally being rescued by a passing aircraft. Before leaving the island, one of the rescuers asked if they could see where the man had lived during his time on the island, and so he brought the small group to a clearing where there were three buildings. Pointing to the first he said, “This was my home; I build it when I first moved here all those years ago.” “What about the building beside it?” asked the rescuers. “Ho, that is where I would worship every week,” he replied. “And that building beside that?” “Don’t bring that up,” replied the man in an agitated tone. “That is where I used to worship.”

While this story is not factually true, this is a True story. Anytime there is a quest to find the “perfect”, “pure”, “correct” church we will always be disappointed and leave. If we believe the Church we are in is not upholding the ideal that we believe it should be upholding then we will always be building new churches.