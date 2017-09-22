the MethoBlog

SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | OUR DAILY LABOR

Let us consider a hymn of daily life, written by Charles Wesley and published in 1749…
Forth in Thy Name, O Lord, I go,
My daily labor to pursue;
Thee, only Thee, resolved to know
In all I think or speak or do.

What is your daily labor? You and I share at least one task in common: prayer. Jesus Christ calls us to pray. Our prayers cast out fear and open us to hospitality and friendship. Our prayers give us wisdom and courage to initiate relationships, to extend grace to strangers, and to entertain angels unaware. Our daily labor in prayer encourages us to fast from apathy, to serve others, feed the hungry, challenge injustice, and be the body of Christ in the world.

— George Hovaness Donigian in “A World Worth Saving”, used by permission of Upper Room Books.



