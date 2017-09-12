SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | ON THE WINGS OF AN EAGLE

the MethoBlog

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/09/on-wings-of-eagle.html


“Those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”  (Isaiah 40:31 NIV)

An eagle’s wings are long and wide, helping it to soar skillfully through the sky.  The primaries, on the tip of the wings, are tapered so that the eagle can fully expand its wings and separate them widely.  Such a design reduces turbulence as the air passes smoothly over its wings.

The eagle does not flap its wings; it soars!  Unlike a duck, which will frantically flap its wings at the first sign of trouble, making it vulnerable to predators, the eagle conserves its energy, trusting in its God-given strength.

We can be like eagles as we soar on the wings of God.

— Sheryl Lynn Hill in “Soar As the Eagle



#4171

