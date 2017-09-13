Beguine Again | on a whim and a whisper

Original Posting At https://beguineagain.com/on-a-whim-and-a-whisper/



over the woman’s left shoulder

your breath hummed

a background dirge…

for the echo of her lonely feet

plodding the snow-covered streets

to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital,

dripping shame with her broken water

while you wed another in the Byzantine manner

No used-goods for you though you were the user

The child born saw the mote in your eye

growing like Pinocchio’s nose

when, as kin to a secret vice,

you kept her in your dresser drawer

to be pulled out on a whim and a whisper

Is anyone looking?

You missed the wedding

and the short tortured marriage …

You were never there

to teach her how to be with men…

and you weren’t there

when the boy was born

One year,

in honor of Father’s Day,

they dug up your casket

popped the lid open

and set themselves free at last

© 2017, poem, Jamie Dedes (The Poet by Day and Coffee, Tea and Poetry); Phoenix Rising photograph courtesy of morgueFile