UM Disability | News and notes from UMAMD, 9/29/17

Bugattis, Disability, and Youth Ministry

‘Where God is’: Caring for disabled brings struggles, joys

https://www.mprnews.org/story/2017/09/20/caring-for-disabled-brings-joys-struggles-minn

Mental Health Ministries: A way when it seems there is no way

http://mhn-ucc.blogspot.com/2017/09/a-way-when-it-seems-there-is-no-way-by.html

HR620, an attack on the ADA

http://www.newmobility.com/2017/09/disability-groups-sound-alarm-h-r-620s-attack-ada/

A Christian model of disability

http://disabledchristianity.blogspot.com/2017/09/a-christian-model-of-disability.html

Stigma and Deaf teens

https://www.hearinglikeme.com/why-the-here-to-hear-tour-is-so-important-to-students-with-hearing-loss/