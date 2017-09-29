the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

UM Disability | News and notes from UMAMD, 9/29/17

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/09/news-and-notes-from-umamd-92917.html


Bugattis, Disability, and Youth Ministry

http://kindredyouthministry.com/bugattis-disability-youth-ministry/

‘Where God is’: Caring for disabled brings struggles, joys
https://www.mprnews.org/story/2017/09/20/caring-for-disabled-brings-joys-struggles-minn

Mental Health Ministries: A way when it seems there is no way
http://mhn-ucc.blogspot.com/2017/09/a-way-when-it-seems-there-is-no-way-by.html

HR620, an attack on the ADA
http://www.newmobility.com/2017/09/disability-groups-sound-alarm-h-r-620s-attack-ada/

A Christian model of disability
http://disabledchristianity.blogspot.com/2017/09/a-christian-model-of-disability.html

Stigma and Deaf teens
https://www.hearinglikeme.com/why-the-here-to-hear-tour-is-so-important-to-students-with-hearing-loss/

Click here for a list of events of interest to people in disability ministry.

UMAMD logo with the UM Cross and Flame and several disability symbols
This newsletter is generally issued weekly by the
United Methodist Association of Ministers with Disabilities,
a caucus of the United Methodist Church.

Click here to join this e-mail list.
Visit us on the web or Facebook

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service