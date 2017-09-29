UM Disability | News and notes from UMAMD, 9/29/17

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/09/news-and-notes-from-umamd-92917.html
Bugattis, Disability, and Youth Ministry
‘Where God is’: Caring for disabled brings struggles, joys
https://www.mprnews.org/story/2017/09/20/caring-for-disabled-brings-joys-struggles-minn
Mental Health Ministries: A way when it seems there is no way
http://mhn-ucc.blogspot.com/2017/09/a-way-when-it-seems-there-is-no-way-by.html
HR620, an attack on the ADA
http://www.newmobility.com/2017/09/disability-groups-sound-alarm-h-r-620s-attack-ada/
A Christian model of disability
http://disabledchristianity.blogspot.com/2017/09/a-christian-model-of-disability.html
Stigma and Deaf teens
https://www.hearinglikeme.com/why-the-here-to-hear-tour-is-so-important-to-students-with-hearing-loss/
Click here for a list of events of interest to people in disability ministry.
