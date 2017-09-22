UM Disability | News and notes from UMAMD, 9/22/17

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/09/news-and-notes-from-umamd-92217.html



Volunteers and disability (2 articles)

https://charitychannel.com/the-case-for-hiring-a-manager-of-volunteers/

https://charitychannel.com/is-your-program-ready-to-welcome-all-volunteers-a-checklist/

NYT Disability: Nazis’ first victims

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/13/opinion/nazis-holocaust-disabled.html?_r=1

Disability pride is good for you

https://eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2017-08/osu-sad082817.php

“Low expectations” or “presume competence”–a story from the tech world that, with few changes, could be true in (too many) churches:

https://longmoreinstitute.wordpress.com/2017/09/14/ending-the-cycle-of-low-expectations/

Breaking Barriers, from CRC disability ministries:

http://network.crcna.org/disability-concerns/breaking-barriers-fall-2017

Report from Brazil

https://www.umdeaf.org/mission/borges.html

Using a microphone:

https://www.uua.org/worship/lab/what-youre-saying-when-you-say-i-dont-need-mic