UM Disability | News and notes from UMAMD, 9/22/17

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/09/news-and-notes-from-umamd-92217.html
Volunteers and disability (2 articles)
https://charitychannel.com/the-case-for-hiring-a-manager-of-volunteers/
https://charitychannel.com/is-your-program-ready-to-welcome-all-volunteers-a-checklist/
NYT Disability: Nazis’ first victims
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/13/opinion/nazis-holocaust-disabled.html?_r=1
Disability pride is good for you
https://eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2017-08/osu-sad082817.php
“Low expectations” or “presume competence”–a story from the tech world that, with few changes, could be true in (too many) churches:
https://longmoreinstitute.wordpress.com/2017/09/14/ending-the-cycle-of-low-expectations/
Breaking Barriers, from CRC disability ministries:
http://network.crcna.org/disability-concerns/breaking-barriers-fall-2017
Report from Brazil
https://www.umdeaf.org/mission/borges.html
Using a microphone:
https://www.uua.org/worship/lab/what-youre-saying-when-you-say-i-dont-need-mic
Click here for a list of events of interest to people in disability ministry.
This newsletter is generally issued weekly by the
United Methodist Association of Ministers with Disabilities,
a caucus of the United Methodist Church.
Click here to join this e-mail list.
Visit us on the web or Facebook.
Leave a Reply