the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

UM Disability | News and notes from UMAMD, 9/22/17

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/09/news-and-notes-from-umamd-92217.html


 Volunteers and disability (2 articles)
https://charitychannel.com/the-case-for-hiring-a-manager-of-volunteers/
https://charitychannel.com/is-your-program-ready-to-welcome-all-volunteers-a-checklist/

NYT Disability: Nazis’ first victims
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/13/opinion/nazis-holocaust-disabled.html?_r=1

Disability pride is good for you
https://eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2017-08/osu-sad082817.php

“Low expectations” or “presume competence”–a story from the tech world that, with few changes, could be true in (too many) churches:
https://longmoreinstitute.wordpress.com/2017/09/14/ending-the-cycle-of-low-expectations/

Breaking Barriers, from CRC disability ministries:
http://network.crcna.org/disability-concerns/breaking-barriers-fall-2017

Report from Brazil
https://www.umdeaf.org/mission/borges.html

Using a microphone:
https://www.uua.org/worship/lab/what-youre-saying-when-you-say-i-dont-need-mic

Click here for a list of events of interest to people in disability ministry.

UMAMD logo with the UM Cross and Flame and several disability symbols
This newsletter is generally issued weekly by the
United Methodist Association of Ministers with Disabilities,
a caucus of the United Methodist Church.

Click here to join this e-mail list.
Visit us on the web or Facebook

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service