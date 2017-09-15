the MethoBlog

UM Disability | New and notes from AMD, 9/15/17

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/09/new-and-notes-from-amd-91517.html


#4GMDeaf article from World Methodist Council
http://firstfridayletter.worldmethodistcouncil.org/2017/08/deaf-ministry-moves-toward-empowerment/

DMC funding update
http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/09/dmc-funding-update.html

Another attack on the ADA
https://rewire.news/article/2017/05/30/americans-disabilities-act-attack-congress/

Camp accessibility in PNW conference:
https://www.facebook.com/gnw.umcdisabilitymin/posts/426550961073075

Mental Health: out of the darkness
https://www.gathermagazine.org/out-of-the-darkness/

Suicide prevention and justice:
https://www.nami.org/Blogs/NAMI-Blog/September-2017/Suicide-Prevention-as-a-Social-Justice-Issue

Hearing aids, hair braiding, and design:
https://www.hearinglikeme.com/sweethearts-hair-design-braids-for-hearing-aids/

Deaf Awareness means Deaf Empowerment
http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/09/deaf-awareness-means-deaf-empowerment.html

Click here for a list of events of interest to people in disability ministry.

UMAMD logo with the UM Cross and Flame and several disability symbols
This newsletter is generally issued weekly by the
United Methodist Association of Ministers with Disabilities,
a caucus of the United Methodist Church.

Click here to join this e-mail list.
Visit us on the web or Facebook

