My Soul Is Buggy

Inside me, there is a garden –

It is heavy on the ornamentals,

The ephemeral, annual variety.





There are also a few showy

Pumpkins and fancy gourds,

And even healthy vegetables.





There’s no Fruit at all, unless

You consider the tomatoes –

Since I’m from Illinois, I do.





Where there are no flowers;

Where vegetables and fruit

Will not, or cannot, grow;

Where there is bad soil;

Where there is no light;

Where there is no water…





Weeds flourish in my messy garden.





Grasshoppers with gnashing jaws!

Devilish Horn Worms in the dark!

Nasty bugs sapping the sap of life!





But also… There are Butterflies,

Bees, Ladybugs, and fat Spiders;

Blessings of joy and protection!





Abba walks in this Garden…









Tiwago

(photography by tiwago)