Original Posting At https://davidfwatson.me/2017/09/25/my-first-year-at-new-room-and-some-thoughts-on-christian-perfection/



This year I attended the New Room conference for this first time. I’d always heard great things about it, and I wasn’t disappointed. There was a diverse group of insightful speakers. The worship, led by Mark Swayze, was powerful. There were plenty of great books for sale, along with opportunities to meet and converse with…