Beguine Again | Mindful Monday: The flags are up

Joy has to do with seeing how big, how completely unobstructed, and how precious things are… We can get so caught up in our own personal pain or worries that we don’t notice that the wind has come up or that somebody has put flowers on the dining room table or that when we walked out in the morning, the flags weren’t up, and that when we came back, they were flying.

– Pema Chodron

What are you noticing about the wind?

for Mindful Monday

Source: Chodron, Pema. The Wisdom of No Escape. Boston: Shambhala Publications, 1991, p. 31.

Photo credit: “buddhist prayer flags,” whitneybee, 2005.