Beguine Again | Mindful Monday: Arising and passing

You can reverse the normal habit of turning to each new arising and instead turn to each new passing. Micro-relief is constantly available. . . Where things go to is where they come from.

—Shinzen Young

What are you noticing about the duration and passage of a thought, sensation, or emotion?
Where does it go when it’s gone?

for Mindful Monday

Source: “The Power of Gone,” Shinzen Young, Tricycle, Fall 2012.
Photo credit: “sunset magnificent,” scott1346, 2013.

