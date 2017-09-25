Beguine Again | Mindful Monday: Arising and passing

Original Posting At https://beguineagain.com/mindful-monday-arising-and-passing/



You can reverse the normal habit of turning to each new arising and instead turn to each new passing. Micro-relief is constantly available. . . Where things go to is where they come from.

—Shinzen Young

What are you noticing about the duration and passage of a thought, sensation, or emotion?

Where does it go when it’s gone?

…

for Mindful Monday

…

Source: “The Power of Gone,” Shinzen Young, Tricycle, Fall 2012.

Photo credit: “sunset magnificent,” scott1346, 2013.