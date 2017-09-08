Be the change | Making Pens and the “Nashville Statement”

Original Posting At http://www.jasonvalendy.net/blog/making-pens-and-the-nashville-statement



I have a friend who makes pens on a lathe. I have another friend who makes pens by hand carving. Both make pens that work. Often times they critique each others pens but they don’t talk about their different process they use to make the pens. The one who uses the lathe does not understand why the hand carvers pens use such “boring” wood colors (it is because some woods are softer and easier to hand carve). What is overlooked is that the process drives how the pens will look.

Photo by Dominik Scythe on Unsplash

Both style of pens are different, but they work to achieve the goal of writing. Some of the pens more comfortable than others and some are more stylized than others, but every pen puts ink on the page.

Within Christianity we like to critique each others positions, but we don’t critique the processes that we use to get to these positions. One side cannot understand why the another person would take such a position, so we try to change their position. The issue is that unless we change the process by which we come to these decisions, then we will not be able to change the positions.

Pointing to a position and then arguing for or against it misses the point of talking about the process used to arrive at that position.

I am tired of talking and listening to positions. I desire to talk and hear about process. Talking about positions are less interesting to me than how you arrived to that position. Because if we know how we arrived at the position, then we have a clue to how to invite each other to move from that position.