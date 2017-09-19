This Day With God | Living the Way He Teaches

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/09/19/living-the-way-he-teaches/



Teach me Your ways, O Lord, that I may live according to Your truth! Grant me purity of heart, so that I may honor You. – Psalm 86:11

The post “Integrate Faith with Actions” is about Paul pointing out that what we know in our mind needs to lead into the heart. It’s all about receiving God’s mercy and grace by accepting Christ first. Then, our hearts are transformed into committed followers of His Way.

Every day can be amazing because we are putting the guidance of the Holy Spirit into practice. We can’t work hard enough to be saved but we can accept Christ in our heart and give it our best effort to daily show that we are saved.

Like the song Back to God by Reba McEntire, let us inspire others to begin today to integrate our faith with our actions because knowing God and accepting His grace makes our burdens lighter. Before long, the world will be changed for the better.





