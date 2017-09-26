Lectionary Challenge: Ezekiel 18:1-4

Ezekiel 18:1-4

The word of the LORD came to me: What do you mean by repeating this proverb concerning the land of Israel, “The parents have eaten sour grapes, and the children’s teeth are set on edge”? As I live, says the Lord GOD, this proverb shall no more be used by you in Israel. Know that all lives are mine; the life of the parent as well as the life of the child is mine: it is only the person who sins that shall die.

Do we have a habit of trying to find reasons for the bad things that happen in life? Is this one that is sometimes used? “The sins of the father will be visited on the child.” I do think that what we do in life impacts those around us, especially our children. I don’t see that as the work of God; to claim that a baby who is addicted to heroin is suffering punishment from God for the sins of his parents is heresy. Our sins do effect more than ourselves, but that is our doing, not God’s.

God is grace, offering mercy and love to each of us, even in our sin. If that is the case, then who could ever believe that God would refuse to offer mercy to the one who did not sin? Or as punishment for the sin of another.

And yet, this might be a radical thought for the readers of the writings of Ezekiel.

When we try to cast blame, we should stop. We should stop judgment, and remember that we do not have all the answers. We do not know why, but that’s not our job. Our job is to love. We should get busy.