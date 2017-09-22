Naked Alien | Justice Among the Laborers

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/09/justice-among-laborers.html



An old man owned an apple-orchard. He hired his children and other relatives to climb the ladders to pick the choice apples from the top of the trees. He paid them well for this dangerous work, and they were quite happy. They did this all day long and enjoyed the satisfaction of a job well done.



Later in the day, he saw that he needed more help to pick the lower safer branches. So he hired friends and neighbors to give a hand. His family was glad because they needed the extra hands if they were going to get done before dark.



After a while, as the sun moved closer to the horizon, it became clear that no one was going to be able to get to the fallen apples on the ground for making cider. So he found some migrants to do this back-breaking work. His family, friends, and neighbors were all pleased to avoid all that stooping and heavy lifting.



Everyone was happy. Until…



At the end of the day, when the harvest was done, he had the workers line up so that he could pay them. First were his children and other young relatives. He paid each one $20, and they were happy. Then came the friends and neighbors who had worked a shorter amount of time and who had a less dangerous job. He paid each one of them $20, and they were all very happy. But…



His children and relatives saw this, and they became less happy. Finally, immigrant workers came forward. Would you believe it, each one of them also made $20! When the friends and neighbors who had helped out saw this they suddenly became less happy, and when the family learned of it they became seriously unhappy!



Why would someone doing less skilled common grunt work make the same as them? They weren’t there originally; they were there just a short time. It wasn’t fair!



The old man said to his children and their cousins: “Why are you so upset? Didn’t you get what you were promised? What is it to you if these others also make a living wage? What they receive does not lessen what you have – why are you jealous of these others?”



It is said: “The least shall be first, and the greatest shall be last.”



Matthew 20:1-16







