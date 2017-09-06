allenmcgraw.com | Just Answer the Question (#238)

Original Posting At http://allenmcgraw.com/2017/09/just-answer-the-question-238/
“Who do you say that I am?” Jesus asked. It is the single most important question that any disciple of Jesus can answer. It’s important because the answer shapes your life and transforms the world. So, let’s make sure we know this Jesus of whom we speak.
- Sermon Title: Just Answer the Question
- Preacher: Allen McGraw
- Date: 9/27/2017
- Time: Morning Worship Service
- Location: First United Methodist Church of Water Valley
- Scripture Reference: Matthew 16:13-20
