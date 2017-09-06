allenmcgraw.com | Just Answer the Question (#238)

Original Posting At http://allenmcgraw.com/2017/09/just-answer-the-question-238/



“Who do you say that I am?” Jesus asked. It is the single most important question that any disciple of Jesus can answer. It’s important because the answer shapes your life and transforms the world. So, let’s make sure we know this Jesus of whom we speak.

Sermon Title: Just Answer the Question

Just Answer the Question Preacher: Allen McGraw

Allen McGraw Date: 9/27/2017

9/27/2017 Time: Morning Worship Service

Morning Worship Service Location: First United Methodist Church of Water Valley

First United Methodist Church of Water Valley Scripture Reference: Matthew 16:13-20

