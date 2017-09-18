Naked Alien | Jonah’s Whale of a Tantrum (Warning: "Adult" Language)

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/09/jonahs-whale-of-tantrum-warning-adult.html



When the Renewing God of Ongoing Creation saw that the lost sheep (Nineveh, Rome, Germany, Japan, _______?) had turned from the path of corruption, They rejoiced and changed Their mind – the impending doom I was promised was canceled. This was very upsetting to me, and my anger grew.



“Lord, this is exactly what I was afraid of! I knew You were too merciful and loving to do what needed to be done! You drug me through storms and whale-vomit all the way out here for no good reason! Wrath of God my ass! I don’t want to live in a world where people like them are allowed to exist unpunished; kill me right now!”



God asked me: “Is it right that you are so irrationally mad at me?”



That just pissed me off even more – They were totally ignoring my righteous anger! So I went off in a huff. I put up a blanket for some shade, and sat there in the desert watching Sin City; waiting for God to come to Their senses and do the right thing – for I still had faith, even in my despair at Their softness!



The blanket was not big enough, and the damn sun kept moving; heat-stroke was setting in. God “appointed” a bush, and tasked it to give my hot head more shade. Obviously, God was on my side after all, why else would They care for my comfort? I was very happy knowing that God was going to strike the heathens down soon, and slept well that night.



In the morning, God “appointed” a caterpillar (a hungry, HUNGRY caterpillar) to devour MY bush – its branches were soon bare. WTF, God?! The unrelenting sun beat mercilessly down upon my head, and I became faint and distressed. “Please Lord, this migraine is killing me; let me die already!”



But instead, They asked me: “Is it right that you are so irrationally mad at the bush?” Tired of God ignoring my pleas I answered: “It sure the hell is! I have EVERY right to feel the way I feel! I’m mad enough I could die!” (OY! Do I always sound so whiny? And what’s with all that “I wish I were dead” crap? I didn’t realize I was such a drama Queen.)



Then the Lord my God said: “You are so worried about the death of a bush, of my Creation; aren’t the people in the City also my Creation?” I said nothing more.



Jonah 3:10-4:11







(photography by tiwago)





