Poet Glenis Redmond, who graduated from the same college I did a few years before, wrote a poem in honor of new citizens at a citizenship ceremony held at the Carl Sandburg House in Flat Rock, North Carolina. It is called “In Praise of Belonging.” I’m sharing it in honor of all those people who are being told they don’t belong here in the United States.