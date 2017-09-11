Methodist Youth President: Thinking out loud | I was glad when they said unto me

Original Posting At http://methodistyouthpres.blogspot.com/2017/09/i-was-glad-when-they-said-unto-me.html



The New Guard





As I said during my service of induction and welcome, my grandmother always taught me that patience is a virtue. I’ve had to wait since November of 2016 to say this.





My name is Michael Christopher Pryke, and I am the Youth President.





It has been an amazing, crazy and absolutely mad couple of weeks, but I’ve loved every single minute of it. And I suppose I want this year to be one in which I’m challenged, I want to be excited and I want to be invigorated. I’m already becoming rather knowledgeable about the British rail system having spent just shy of 7 hours on various trains a few days ago, but when you can listen to some good music, do some work and immerse yourself in a good book time rather does fly by.





I come into this role rather as a rookie when it comes to working on a Connexional level, I’ve done work in my local church, on a circuit level and also on a district level but nothing on a Connexional level so admittedly these first few weeks I’ve felt a little out of my depth but the support network that’s been provided has been absolutely wonderful and made me feel a little less nervous.





Within a few days of this going up I’ll upload my USA trip report, which was a wonderful experience that I undertook with the Connexional Secretary. One of the first meetings I really enjoyed was when 20 or so people came together and sat in a room for about 4 hours. It sounds like the start of a really bad joke but it was a meeting where we sat and decided the timetable for 3Generate this year, it was really interesting to see so many people come together to discuss this and also made me very excited for the event itself.





Nothing suits me like a suit





Well it should really be suits but I didn’t want people thinking I was playing cards in the office (we’re serious at MCH he says as he drinks hot chocolate and eats cake) my friends always say that I’m a terribly old fashioned gentlemen. But I’m a great believer in dressing according to the occasion, hence why I wore a suit to conference as its one of the most important events of the year and I believe that the Youth President should look their best when in public.





What’s next?





I’m a great fan of the West Wing (As mentioned in my USA trip report) and in it President Bartlet asks what’s next a lot of the time, well to place it into my context. I’m off to Cliff College to spend a weekend with the ONE programme participants, I’m back in the office for the week and then I’m back up to Cliff to spend the weekend with the Reps before another week of office work and then the Connexional Leaders Forum the following weekend.



