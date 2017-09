Methodist Youth President: Thinking out loud | I was glad when they said unto me

Within a few days of this going up I’ll upload my USA trip report, which was a wonderful experience that I undertook with the Connexional Secretary. One of the first meetings I really enjoyed was when 20 or so people came together and sat in a room for about 4 hours. It sounds like the start of a really bad joke but it was a meeting where we sat and decided the timetable for 3Generate this year, it was really interesting to see so many people come together to discuss this and also made me very excited for the event itself.