Jedi Pastor Ken | How To Meditate on Bible Verses (5 Simple Steps)

Original Posting At http://jedipastorken.blogspot.com/2017/09/how-to-meditate-on-bible-verses-5.html
Okay, there is a lot of talk about meditation. We see it on TV and Movies (the Jedi are always doing it!). It is in the magazines we read. BUT for some of us it is so confusing because preachers online and in their pulpits tell us NOT to follow in the ways of meditation like in Eastern religions but then the BIBLE says over and over again to MEDITATE!!! AHHHH! What do you do?
The Bible says to meditate and so we should but the Bible has something a little different in mind because the focus of the Christian faith is to be in a life-changing relationship with God. We were made for a relationship with the Divine and Jesus Christ came so we could make the connection with God we could not do on our own.
So Christian meditation on the Bible helps us listen to the Spirit of God so we can know God. This is like the other side of prayer, not where we talk BUT where we begin to listen. So lets stay on target with the first step:
-
FIND A GOOD SPOT
-
HAVE A BIBLE, AND PAPER AND PEN
-
PSALMS – THE CENTER OF THE BOOK
What I hope you’ll learn though is that just about ALL the human emotions you could have toward God are in the pages of Psalms. From celebrations to catastrophes, form hope to despair, joy to anger, it is all in there.
-
READ SMALL SECTIONS (like 1-6 verses)
Why? Because the point here is to listen for God…to know God…to experience God. God is not giving out gold stars for reading all of the Book of Psalms. God wants to know you and meditation on the Bible, I have found small sections like 1-6 verses in plenty. Sometimes longer is just fine but let this be kind of a guideline.
-
ASK QUESTIONS.
WHAT
HOW do I LIVE this? An authentic faith doesn’t stay in sanctuaries, synagogues or solitude. You can’t love your neighbor if you don’t go to your neighbor. You can’t love your enemy if you don’t see your enemy. You can’t love your loved ones either! The lessons of meditation are meant to be lived in real time and in the real world.
There you have 5 simple steps to do Christian Meditation on Bible Verses plus the bonus, which, if made part of the habit, will move the lessons of God’s Spirit from the head and heart to our hands and feet where you can change your world.
Leave a Reply