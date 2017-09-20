Jedi Pastor Ken | How To Meditate on Bible Verses (5 Simple Steps)

Original Posting At http://jedipastorken.blogspot.com/2017/09/how-to-meditate-on-bible-verses-5.html



Okay, there is a lot of talk about meditation. We see it on TV and Movies (the Jedi are always doing it!). It is in the magazines we read. BUT for some of us it is so confusing because preachers online and in their pulpits tell us NOT to follow in the ways of meditation like in Eastern religions but then the BIBLE says over and over again to MEDITATE!!! AHHHH! What do you do?



The Bible says to meditate and so we should but the Bible has something a little different in mind because the focus of the Christian faith is to be in a life-changing relationship with God. We were made for a relationship with the Divine and Jesus Christ came so we could make the connection with God we could not do on our own.



So Christian meditation on the Bible helps us listen to the Spirit of God so we can know God. This is like the other side of prayer, not where we talk BUT where we begin to listen. So lets stay on target with the first step:





FIND A GOOD SPOT

Where are you most comfortable? Your bed? The porch? The breakfast room? The bathroom? (Don’t joke, it maybe the only quiet spot in the house!) Find a place where distraction are the fewest and you can chill out. I’ve used ALL the places I mentioned before at different times in my life and during the day. It isn’t something that has to ONLY happen at a church building.



HAVE A BIBLE, AND PAPER AND PEN

Sounds simple doesn’t it but think this one through. A digital Bible is just fine BUT with technology comes distractions especially from social media. Think about a real hard copy of the Bible just for this time. Get one you feel you can write in too if you want. You don’t need an expensive study Bible but get one you understand. There might be an idea or voice you hear too so keep something to write with nearby.





PSALMS – THE CENTER OF THE BOOK

Go to the very middle of the book and you’ll show up in the Psalms. Why the Psalms? Well, the Psalms are the prayer book (some say the hymn book) of the Bible. It records 150 prayers in it. They are real and they are raw at times. Some of them will seem like the oddest collections of prayers you’ve heard. You may even wonder how they got in the Bible.



What I hope you’ll learn though is that just about ALL the human emotions you could have toward God are in the pages of Psalms. From celebrations to catastrophes, form hope to despair, joy to anger, it is all in there.





READ SMALL SECTIONS (like 1-6 verses)

I’ve got a bad feeling about this…yep, because too often people feel compelled to read the whole book in one setting. Nerf herders. Seriously, don’t even start at Psalm 1. Start at Psalm 38. Then go to Psalm 103. The point is, there is not a grade here. You can spend weeks in Psalm 119 after all! No, go anywhere BUT keep your goal small.



Why? Because the point here is to listen for God…to know God…to experience God. God is not giving out gold stars for reading all of the Book of Psalms. God wants to know you and meditation on the Bible, I have found small sections like 1-6 verses in plenty. Sometimes longer is just fine but let this be kind of a guideline.





ASK QUESTIONS.

Now I did it. Yep, as you read keep this pattern in mind:

WHAT

WHY

WHAT

-WHAT catches my attention – good or bad?

The good is encouraging and the bad is convicting. We need both and sometimes God wants to deal with stuff in us we’d just assume ignore. But that is a poor way to come to meditation.





-WHY?

Just why does it encourage you? Why does it convict you about some behavior? Don’t look it me, I don’t know – you are the one in conversation with God now so take it to God. Reflect on it. Think on why it is doing what is doing in you.





-WHAT does it mean? The clearest most basic meaning matters

Here’s Your Sign! You don’t have to over spiritualize any of it. The most clear, basic meaning is most likely WHAT you need to pay attention to. A study bible will just make you tempted to, well, start studying. Don’t. When you get the answer…you probably have the answer.





BONUS:

TOO many times people take all this and do nothing with it. But I suspect you don’t want to do that so here is the bonus that makes all the difference…ask yourself and God one more question:

HOW do I LIVE this? An authentic faith doesn’t stay in sanctuaries, synagogues or solitude. You can’t love your neighbor if you don’t go to your neighbor. You can’t love your enemy if you don’t see your enemy. You can’t love your loved ones either! The lessons of meditation are meant to be lived in real time and in the real world.



There you have 5 simple steps to do Christian Meditation on Bible Verses plus the bonus, which, if made part of the habit, will move the lessons of God’s Spirit from the head and heart to our hands and feet where you can change your world.





